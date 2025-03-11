The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers after two seasons, leaving the quarterback in search of a new stadium to call home. As there always is during the offseason, as we approach the start of free agency and the league new year, rumors are swirling about all the top players and where they may land in 2025.

Rodgers has been linked to a few teams, including the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers and the Steelers have been engaged in talks, per Pro Football Talk. The 41-year-old is set to become a free agent after his official release from the Jets. A deal could be in place between Rodgers and the Steelers as early as Tuesday, according to NBC Sports.

From an outside perspective, the Steelers are an attractive team, with an established head coach in Mike Tomlin and a history of winning.

Rodgers only played four snaps of the 2023 season, his first with the Jets, with an Achilles injury causing him to miss the remainder of the year. Last year, he finished with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

While his numbers weren't terrible, with the eighth-most passing yards in the league, the Jets struggled to build a solid offensive unit and win games. New York finished the season 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

Free agency's legal tampering period began Monday at 12 p.m. ET and the league new year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.