Is Aaron Rodgers actually headed to the Jets, as plenty of signs suggest? Is the longtime Packers quarterback set to retire after 18 NFL seasons? Or maybe Rodgers is ready to surprise us all and return to Lambeau for yet another go-round in green and yellow? The former MVP has been mum about his 2023 plans despite previous hints he'd announce his next steps ahead of free agency. But "The Pat McAfee Show" is scheduled to host Rodgers for a special discussion on Wednesday, just before the official start of the new league year.

It's possible Rodgers won't use the time to personally address his NFL future -- this is Rodgers, after all; the QB has appeared to relish the ability to prolong his announcement. But all expectations are that he'll reveal his plans to McAfee, who's hosted the QB for weekly discussions during past NFL seasons.

How can you tune in for Rodgers' anticipated appearance and potential decision? We're glad you asked:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern

Stream: YouTube