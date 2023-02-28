The "beautiful mystery" surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers may be resolved this offseason, no matter if Rodgers decides to return to Green Bay or not. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of the 2022 season and that the Packers are banking on the four-time MVP quarterback making a decision on his future before free agency starts.

Regardless of the decision Rodgers makes, the Packers may make one for him.

"He's a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table," Gutekunst said, via ESPN. "We need to have those conversations. We want what's best for the Green Bay Packers, what's best for him so we'll get to that coming up."

Gutekunst added: "Free agency's coming up here. That's an important part of what we're doing, so it'd be nice to have some answers before then, but until we have any conversations, we're still in a good spot."

The Packers revealed there has been text communication with Rodgers, but nothing in person. Rodgers has a guaranteed salary of $59,465,000 in 2023 with a cap hit of $31,623,570. Green Bay would save $15,790,000 if Rodgers is traded with a post-June 1 trade designation, but would have to rework the deal prior to a trade anyway. This is the final year of guaranteed salary on Rodgers' three-year, $150 million contract -- and the second year of the overall deal.

Gutekunst is very intrigued over the possibility of actually trading Rodgers -- if the scenario plays itself out.

"Certainly, people would be interested in Aaron Rodgers, right," Gutekunst said. "If they thought he was available."

Adding more to the Rodgers mystery on his future, Gutekunst says Jordan Love is ready to be the Packers' starting quarterback, and the team is ready to move on from Rodgers if need be.

"We're excited about him," Gutekunst said, via NFL.com. "I've expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play. That's the next step in his progression. Jordan's done a great job, worked really hard so he's doing everything we're asking."

The Packers want a decision from Rodgers soon and are willing to wait it out, but they appear set to move on.