Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets? Multiple players for the AFC East team are hoping that is what happens this offseason. The Super Bowl champion quarterback has had an in-person meeting with the Jets as he decides his next step, whether that is retirement, staying with the Green Bay Packers or moving on to new pastures, possibly greener pastures with Gang Green.

The 39-year-old says he will be making a decision "sooner rather than later." He was given permission by the Packers to speak with the Jets.

Jets players are trying to help their team build a case for why No. 12 should make MetLife Stadium home. Cornerback Sauce Gardner first made his pitch on Twitter on Tuesday.

Gardner wrote, "Aye [Rodgers] I promise if you become a Jet, I won't pick you off in practice & I'll burn the cheesehead," while tweeting a photoshopped image of Rodgers in a Jets uniform.

Back in October, after New York's upset win over Green Bay at Lambeau Field, Gardner somehow managed to get a cheesehead and wore it while he celebrated the win and headed off the field.

As of Friday, Rodgers has yet to make his decision, but that didn't stop Gardner from going ahead and burning the cheesehead.

Gardner posted a YouTube video with the caption, "So many Jets fans want Aaron Rodger to become a New York Jet & I told him i'll burn the Cheesehead if he became a Jet, so I'm manifesting it for the fans that want that by burning the Cheesehead before he makes his decision!"

In the video, Gardner said he and Rodgers "settled our differences about the cheesehead" and added some hope for Jets fans who want to add No. 12 to their roster by saying, "Our conversation definitely gave me hope that he could be in that green and white next season."

For the burning ceremony, Jets running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson joined. They said it was their first time using the fire pit and joked that they should have bought s'mores ingredients.

As the flames engulfed the cheesehead, Gardner said, "It's gone bruh."

Hall was not only present at the fire pit, he also joined into the recruiting, tweeting, "Don't mind me…Just Manifesting [Rodgers]." Time will tell if the power of manifestation really does work.

Gardner has tweeted about Rodgers in the past, as well.

"Aye Aaron Rodgers? [Nevermind] forgot what I was about to say," Gardner said in February in a since deleted tweet.

He clarified his tweet, saying, "I was trollin y'all. Relax," with a laughing emoji.

When he was asked in January if he wanted Rodgers to join the Jets, Gardner said, "I mean, you know, I would. I wouldn't mind that. I just want what's best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we've got going on on the defensive side."