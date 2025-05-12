Not once during the 2025 NFL offseason has Aaron Rodgers signaled he's on the verge of making a decision about his football future. Yes, the veteran quarterback acknowledged discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And yes, Steelers owner Art Rooney II all but forecast Rodgers' signing at NFL owners meetings months ago. With spring practices fast approaching, however, Rodgers remains a free agent.

What if it's not the Steelers that ultimately draws him to play, but another team entirely?

No, not the Minnesota Vikings, who are fully rolling with J.J. McCarthy after letting the Rodgers ship sail. How about the New Orleans Saints, whose suddenly iffy relationship with incumbent starter Derek Carr took a dramatic turn this week when Carr announced his retirement at age 34?

The Saints just spent a second-round draft pick on Louisville's Tyler Shough, who at 25 might already be under some unspoken pressure to replace Carr atop the lineup. But let's be clear: By broadcasting their plans to hold an open competition for Carr's old job, the Saints aren't exactly signaling they're all in on any one young quarterback, be it Shough or incumbent reserve Spencer Rattler. Are we positively sure, in Year 1 of the Kellen Moore regime, they're comfortable pushing all their chips on such a green prospect?

Rodgers, remember, is a one- or two-year rental at most. His signing wouldn't necessarily prohibit a team from developing an heir apparent behind the scenes. In fact, you'd hope his eventual team is proactive about preparing for his inevitable retirement. Now consider you're the Saints. Is there really that much downside to rostering Rodgers for one season, allowing Moore to have a veteran's help in installing his system, while simultaneously allowing Shough to watch and learn and grow in anticipation of 2026?

Derek Carr retires: Options at quarterback for Saints, including rookie Tyler Shough, pursuing Aaron Rodgers Jared Dubin

No, New Orleans isn't necessarily built to "win now." But are the Steelers that much more equipped for a title run? Is DK Metcalf that much more of an upgrade than a healthy Chris Olave? Is Jaylen Warren more enticing than Alvin Kamara? Is Broderick Jones a much sturdier left tackle than Taliese Fuaga? The Saints aren't "elite," but neither is a Pittsburgh organization that's failed to win a single playoff game over the last eight years.

New Orleans also boasts some nice personal connections for A-Rod. Quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien once spent three seasons as Rodgers' backup with the Packers, developing a close relationship with the ex-Green Bay star. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was reportedly on the Packers' radar during the 2022 season, Rodgers' final year in Green Bay. And longtime Saints utility man Taysom Hill began his NFL career learning from Rodgers as an undrafted signing of the Packers back in 2017.

But here's the greatest rub, for both Rodgers and the Saints: Unlike the Steelers, the Saints do not play in the AFC North, which includes a pair of justified Super Bowl aspirants in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. They play in the NFC South, which over the last three seasons has crowned a champion with these final records: 8-9, 9-8, 10-7. Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been scrappy, but this isn't exactly the league's treasure trove of powerhouses here. In fact, the NFC South's combined record over the last half-decade or so easily puts it among the NFL's worst quartets.

If you're Rodgers, at 41 years old, admittedly on your last NFL legs, hesitant about signing up for the one-and-done Steelers show, that should scream "potentially better opportunity." Maybe it's not a slam dunk. But the idea of outlasting the Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for the chance at a home playoff game sure sounds just as, if not more, enticing than wearing the black and gold just to go toe to toe with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, etc.

That's, of course, if the Saints ever show any legitimate interest. Or if Rodgers doesn't hold out even longer, for rosier offerings. But among the slim options that exist, it's hard not to see some appeal here.