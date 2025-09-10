While the Steelers started their 2025 season with a win over the Jets, it wasn't a particularly good day for Pittsburgh's offensive line -- especially left tackle Broderick Jones, who was responsible for three of the Jets' four sacks of Aaron Rodgers.

The 41-year-old quarterback defended Jones, and actually blamed himself for some of the sacks he took during Sunday's 34-32 win, citing back tightness that kept him from being more elusive.

"I don't think I was moving that well, so I think I ran kind of into at least one or two sacks. So I gotta do a better job of using my legs," Rodgers said. "You know, I might be old, but I still feel like I move around pretty good, and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move.

"I thought the protection was good for most of the game. There's a couple fundamental things to clean up," Rodgers continued. "I just gotta get the ball out."

Rodgers went out of his way to support Jones, a 2023 first-round pick who replaced Dan Moore Jr. this season as Pittsburgh's new starting left tackle. Jones had previously started at right tackle, but that spot has now been filled by 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu, who missed most of his rookie season with an injury.

"I really like Brod," Rodgers said. "Got to know him during training camp. I like what he's about. I like his attitude. He's a genuinely positive guy. I got a lot of confidence in him."

Jones also spoke to the media following Thursday's practice and took ownership for his less-than-stellar performance against the Jets.

"Just gotta continue to focus in," Jones said. "I can't put that on tape. ... Just can't have that performance."

When asked what he is specifically trying to clean up from last Sunday's game tape, Jones laughed before saying that he is focused on on fixing "Everything."

"It's always a game of inches," he said, "so all the small details, all the little things you can do just help yourself out in the long run."

Jones' struggles shouldn't really a surprise to anyone who watched the Steelers practice during this summer's training camp. Throughout camp, a noticeably slimmer Jones struggled to consistently hold his own against his teammates on the defensive side of the ball. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, those issues continued during Sunday's season-opener.

Despite those issues, Jones continues to have the support of his teammates, most notably his future Hall of Fame quarterback.