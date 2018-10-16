Aaron Rodgers delivers in the clutch to ensure Packers fans free beer at Milwaukee bar
Major Goolsby's promised patrons half-barrels of Miller if the Packers and Brewers won on Monday
Aaron Rodgers' last-second heroics on "Monday Night Football" didn't just confirm his pinpoint accuracy and keep the Green Bay Packers (3-2-1) on pace with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings in a tightly contested NFC North race.
It also guaranteed free beer for anyone who happened to stop by Milwaukee's premier sports bar and grill.
A staple of Cheesehead Nation for more than four decades, Major Goolsby's announced Monday morning that if both the Packers and Milwaukee Brewers won that night, they'd give away two half-barrels of Miller beer. And guess what? After the Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series with a 4-0 shutout of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rodgers delivered for Green Bay, leading the Packers back from down 30-23 late in the fourth quarter.
Free beer to celebrate! (And plenty of it. A half-barrel usually equals about 165 bottles, so we're talking over 300 freebies for Packers faithful after the game.)
Packers fans will have a full week to recover from the Monday night party since Green Bay is entering its bye week, but Brewers fans won't have quite that luxury. Milwaukee is back in action on Tuesday night, at 8:09 p.m. Central, with Game 4 against the Dodgers.
