Aaron Rodgers is on the clock to make his free agency decision ahead of the 2025 season and the Pittsburgh Steelers keep coming up as his projected landing spot. The latest prediction comes from former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who explained why the four-time NFL MVP is simply running out of options.

"I've been seeing the reports that Aaron Rodgers would prefer Minnesota, who would not? Everyone would," Hasselbeck said Monday on 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd. "Great play-caller. Great head coach. Great skill around you. Amazing defense, yeah I get it. But they seem to be already settled on J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback.

"The quarterback free agency situation when you're at the end of your career, it's very similar to musical chairs. There's only certain amount of chairs and when the music stops, the music stops. Aaron Rodgers is going to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All this other talk about all these other teams, it's not happening. It's needs to be mutual acceptance. The music's about to stop here and he's going to have to sit down or get out."

McCarthy missed the entire 2024 season as a rookie after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. The expectation in Minnesota is that the former first-round pick out of Michigan is ready in Year 2 as the franchise's starting quarterback following the exit of Sam Darnold, a plan initially set in motion last offseason when Kirk Cousins was reportedly not a fan of the Vikings' future plans at the position.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed earlier this spring that the team "evaluated" Rodgers as a potential 2025 starter, but that Minnesota feels confident moving forward with McCarthy.

"Aaron and I have known each other for a long time," O'Connell said. "I can't even put into words the amount of respect I have for Aaron. So when it became a possibility that Aaron may have interest in playing for the Minnesota Vikings, our job — (general manager) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah), myself, amongst many others — is to evaluate what that looks like. ... Where we ended up, after some personal dialogue with Aaron, (was) we wanted to make sure J.J. feels that he's in a position to hit the ground running this spring."

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said "things could change" at the time, but reiterated points made from O'Connell in saying the franchise was "happy" with its plan at quarterback with McCarthy out front.

The Steelers drafted former Ohio State star Will Howard and have veteran Mason Rudolph under contract. Rodgers said last month he has spoken with the Steelers on several occasions and has respect for long-time coach Mike Tomlin. And Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II has said the Steelers are willing to wait on his decision.

"I've been upfront with them," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this spring. "I've said, listen, if you need to move on, by all means. ... I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything ... I'm not holding anybody hostage."