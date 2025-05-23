For the first time this offseason, Aaron Rodgers has offered a big hint on whether he plans to play in the NFL this year. The four-time MVP admitted in April that retirement could be on the table for him, but based on his most recent comments, it sounds like he'll be playing in 2025 and there's a good chance he'll be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During an interview on the YNK podcast with Mike Stud, Rodgers was asked by a young NFL fan if he would consider playing for the Chicago Bears this year and he offered an interesting answer.

"No, but I believe there's a team that might play in Chicago this year, for a road trip." Rodgers said of where he might play.

The 41-year-old was then asked if he would name the team.

"I don't know, I'm not sure, I'm going to check it out," Rodgers said with a smirk on his face.

So the big takeaway here is that he won't be playing for the Bears, but he plans on possibly playing for a team that has a road game in Chicago this year.

For most of the offseason, Rodgers has been connected with the Steelers and it just so happens that Pittsburgh has a road game against the Bears in Week 12, so this is obviously the biggest hint that Rodgers has dropped about possibly signing in Pittsburgh. However, Steelers fans shouldn't go out and have an Aaron Rodgers jersey made just yet, because the Bears also host the Saints, who definitely could use Rodgers' help following the retirement of Derek Carr. Also, let's not forget that the Bears will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, a team that Rodgers was connected to in March before they came out and said that they were happy with J.J. McCarty. And then, there's also the Cleveland Browns, who also play in Chicago this year. They already have four quarterbacks, but the most Browns thing ever would be to add one more to the fray.

The Bears other home games are against the Lions, Packers, Cowboys and Giants, four teams that you can almost certainly count out. As for the four other teams, the Vikings, Saints and Browns all seem like a long shot to land Rodgers, so the Steelers should certainly feel a lot better about their chances of landing him following his comments.

That being said, at one point during the podcast, Rodgers was directly asked if he would be "going to the Steelers" and he offered a short, three-word answer.

"You never know," the QB replied.

Following that exchange, Rodgers did offer one more big hint that he might end up in Pittsburgh. Near the end of the podcast, a Vikings fan said he was excited to see Rodgers at U.S. Bank stadium this year and Rodgers gave a telling answer.

"That game is in Ireland, by the way," Rodgers said.

The Vikings and Steelers will be playing in Dublin in Week 4, so Rodgers is correct there, but the interesting thing about his comment is that the Vikings fan never mentioned anything about the Steelers, so Rodgers brought them into the conversation on his own, so it seems more and more likely that he'll be playing this year.

Rodgers had said in April that he wasn't sure what he was going to do this year and that he wanted to focus on his personal life before making a decision.

"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing," Rodgers told Pat McAfee in April. "Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life."

During an interview with Joe Rogan this week, Rodgers revealed that a few of his close friends are dealing with cancer, which could very well explain why he's been so focused on his personal life and not football.

As for the Steelers, they seem to feel good about their chances of landing the one-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. They've been patiently waiting and at the NFL spring league meeting this week, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said his team would continue to play the waiting game with Rodgers.

"A little while longer," Rooney said of how long his team will wait, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The good news for Rooney and the Steelers is that they might not have to wait much longer based on Rodgers' latest comments.