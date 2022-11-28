Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.

Backup Jordan Love came in at quarterback in Rodgers' absence and quickly made an impact, connecting with rookie receiver Christian Watson on a 63-yard touchdown, closing the Packers' deficit to 37-30. However, it was not enough as the Packers (4-8) fell, 40-33, to the Eagles (10-1).

Before leaving the game, Rodgers went 11-for-16 with 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rodgers did not have an injury designation for tonight's game, but has been playing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, per NFL Media. The injury occurred on Oct. 9 in the Packers' loss to the Giants, when New York defender Oshane Ximines hit No. 12's hand during a Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the game.

Rodgers has not missed any games due to the thumb and says he will continue playing through the injury. As of now, he says he is not considering surgery.

The former MVP has struggled a lot this season and tonight the Packers offensive leader turning the ball over multiple times and trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter shows things are not improving much. So far this year, he has seven interceptions, a completion percentage of 64.6.