Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and headed into the locker room in the third quarter. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left the game with what the team originally described as an oblique injury.

During his postgame press conference, Rodgers said he hurt his ribs in the first half and tweaked them again in the third quarter. Rodgers said X-rays were inconclusive and he will undergo further testing on Monday.

As for when or if he will return to the lineup this season, Rodgers said if he is healthy, he wants to be out there "as long as we're mathematically alive" for a postseason spot. The loss dropped Green Bay's record to 4-8. They sit 11th in the NFC, three games behind the Commanders for the seventh and final seed.

Backup Jordan Love came in at quarterback in Rodgers' absence and quickly made an impact, connecting with rookie receiver Christian Watson on a 63-yard touchdown, closing the Packers' deficit to 37-30.

Before leaving the game, Rodgers went 11-for-16 with 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rodgers did not have an injury designation for tonight's game, but has been playing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, per NFL Media. The injury occurred on Oct. 9 in the Packers' loss to the Giants, when New York defender Oshane Ximines hit No. 12's hand during a Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the game.

Rodgers has not missed any games due to the thumb and says he will continue playing through the injury. As of now, he says he is not considering surgery.