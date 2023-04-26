Aaron Rodgers has arrived to his new home. Two days after the trade from the Green Bay Packers became official, the quarterback made his first visit to the New York Jets facilities.

This is where Rodgers wanted to be, making his intentions to play with the team public this offseason. The 39-year-old walked in wearing Jets gear and a smile.

"He's here" the official Jets Twitter account wrote.

They also complimented his new wardrobe choices.

Rodgers got started with the meet-and-greets early, including a welcome from head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Jets owner Woody Johnson shared the video on Twitter, writing "Welcome to 1 Jets Dr. [Rodgers]."

Shortly after his arrival, Rodgers made his first appearance in front of the media as a New York Jet during Wednesday's introductory press conference. He was joined by general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.

It didn't take Rodgers long to fire up a Jets fan base starving for a Super Bowl run. "I noticed walking in here that Super Bowl III trophy is lookin a little lonely," referencing the franchise's lone Lombardi Trophy won all the way back in 1969. As an "old guy" -- Rodgers turns 40 in December -- he wants to be a part of a team who can win it all. He believes that can happen in New York.

When asked if he would be with the Jets for longer than this year, Rodgers said that right now he's just focused on the 2023 season and excited to "learn the new faces" he will be working and playing with. Rodgers is not there to be a "savior" for the team, he says, but he does want to inspire the players around him to raise their level of play.

What appealed to him about the Jets was the possibility of being able to be part of something special there. He complimented the coaching staff in New York, saying Douglas and Co. are "building something special the right way, with the right values, the right type of leadership, and I think I can fit in perfectly."

A few months ago, Rodgers was not even sure if he wanted to continue playing football, so he went on a darkness retreat to contemplate his future. Rodgers noted that after he was done with the retreat, he felt there was a communication issue with the Packers and that continuing with them was not a possibility.

Rodgers always dreamed of playing in the NFL into his 40s, and it was the "joy" of the game that motivated him to return in 2023.

The arrival of Rodgers comes with high expectations for the Jets, who are now predicted to have a more successful season than they have in recent years. Anything less than a deep run in the playoffs will make the season a bust, now that they have a Super Bowl champion leading their offense.

The future Hall of Famer will get started with his new squad as he tries to change the narrative of how the Jets are viewed. He is reuniting with Hackett, who was his offensive coordinator in Green Bay. Rodgers' offense will consist of running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter and wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman, to name a few of the faces he will be on the field with in 2023. Zach Wilson will be the backup quarterback.

Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the Packers, who drafted him in 2005. Now it's time for a new chapter -- one both sides hope ends with a championship.