Aaron Rodgers credits wife Brittani for helping mend family rift after years of estrangement

As Aaron Rodgers prepares for what he insists is his final NFL season, he is also working on some elements of his personal life. It is well-known that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is estranged from his family, but he recently posted photos with them on social media.

Rodgers captioned the series of photos, which included his parents, Darla and Ed Rodgers, and his older brother, Luke, "Another bonding week #fam."

After years of family division, Rodgers credited his wife, Brittani.

"Having those conversations with my wife – that allowed me to open up to the possibility of coming together," the four-time MVP said. "It's been a couple-year process now, the conversations with them. I've been very closed off about that part of my life, and I want to keep it that way, but there's been a narrative that's gone on for too long that I wanted to shut down and it's been really beautiful to reconnect with them, all of them."

The 42-year-old said Brittani never pressured him to reconcile, but was there during the journey of reuniting. He didn't say what initially caused the rift, citing that it is a private matter.

"I'm happy to be reunited," he said. "That part of my life is a really beautiful addition, and I gotta give my wife a lot of credit. Not that she was pushing me, because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me, having her by my side during this process was really special. I missed those relationships. And there was reasons for [the estrangement] that don't need to be talked about, but I'm thankful that that's come all the way back around."

The journey from estrangement to family photos on social media was not linear or quick. Rodgers called having each relationship in his life again a "blessing" and says he enjoyed spending time not only with his parents, but with his brother's "incredible" children as well, happy to "get to be an uncle."

The tension in the Rodgers family made headlines when the quarterback's younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on "The Bachelorette." The Rodgers family left two seats empty for Aaron and then-girlfriend Olivia Munn, who were not part of the family day of Jordan and the TV show's star JoJo Fletcher. In his 2024 documentary, Aaron expressed his anger towards that move, saying, "They go on a bullshit show and leave two empty chairs? They all agreed this was a good thing to do?"

Aaron was not present at Jordan and Fletcher's wedding. Other possible reasons for the rift include religion and Aaron's interest in plant medicine. Whatever caused the rift, Brittani was seemingly able to help her husband work through the difficulties.