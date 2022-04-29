Aaron Rodgers has finally broken his silence on the Davante Adams trade. Although the deal went down more than a month ago, it wasn't clear how Rodgers felt about the trade because he hadn't done any public interviews since the trade was made on March 17. However, that changed on Thursday night, and as it turns out, it seems the Packers quarterback was caught slightly off guard by the trade.

During an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Packers quarterback revealed that he was actually surprised by the trade that sent Adams from Green Bay to Las Vegas.

"It was a little surprising with Davante," Rodgers said, via ESPN.com.

It's actually somewhat surprising to hear that Rodgers was surprised by the trade because it had initially been reported that the Packers QB was aware of the fact that Adams wouldn't be returning. However, based on the way he explained things, it seems like Rodgers had no idea that an Adams trade was coming. It also sounds like Rodgers made his decision to return to Green Bay for 2022 based on the assumption that Adams would be part of the team.

"Obviously, when I made my decision, I was still thinking he was going to come back," Rodgers said what he thought Adams would do. "I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going, as far as how many years I want to play. But I felt like he was going to be back."

Rodgers initially agreed to the terms in his new contract on March 8, which was more than a week before the March 17 date of the Adams deal. It seems pretty clear that Rodgers thought Adams was coming back and now it's fair to wonder if Rodgers would have stayed in Green Bay if he had known that Adams was definitely going to leave.

"I thought that based on the number that we offered Davante and being able to play with me for a few more years would make a difference, but in the end I think he was ready to move on and wanted my help in making that happen," Rodgers said. "It was a tough position to be in, for sure, because I love him and I care about him and I want him to be happy, and he's definitely going to be missed."

Even though Rodgers is going on his 18th season in the NFL, he admitted that some moves still surprise him.

"It's a tough business, it's a wonderful profession," Rodgers said. "Those of us who have been [able] to play for so long realize that completely. There's a lot of things that happen that surprise you, even still."

Although the Rodgers and Adams won't be playing together in 2022, the four-time NFL MVP definitely doesn't have any negative feelings toward Adams.

"I have so much love for [Adams] and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best [with Derek Carr] in Vegas," Rodgers said. "But that's a big hole to fill."

The loss of Adams is definitely a big hole to fill and it's a hole that the Packers didn't fill during the first-round of the draft on Thursday night. The Packers had two first round picks on Thursday and they used both of them on defensive players.

Green Bay has never drafted a receiver in the first-round during Rodgers' career and that streak continued in 2022. During his interview with McAfee, Rodgers was asked how he felt about the fact that the Packers refused to draft a receiver this year and if you want to read his answer, you can click here. The Cliff notes version is that Rodgers seemed to be understanding of the situation that the Packers were stuck in. By the time Green Bay was ready to make its first pick at 22nd overall, six receivers had already been drafted and taking the seventh-best receiver at that spot would have likely been a reach.