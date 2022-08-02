One month after getting inked up for the first time, Aaron Rodgers is finally shedding some light on the mystery behind the meaning of his new tattoo.

The Packers quarterback is used to making headlines with his right arm, but it was his left arm that was making the headlines on July 6 when he unveiled a monstrous new tattoo. After sharing a photo of the tattoo on Instagram, Rodgers said he would "share a little more about" it one day, and apparently, that day is now.

During a recent interview on NFL Network, Rodgers was asked about the meaning behind his new tattoo and he was more than happy to share.

"If you're not a student of astrology, there's going to be some weird things to look at in there," Rodgers said. "There's three signs at the top: Aquarius to the right, Sagittarius in the middle and Scorpio on the far left."

So why did Rodgers pick those three specific signs?

"I always said 'If I get a tattoo, I want to get some representation of my Godson,'" the Packers quarterback said. "Now, I have two Godsons -- I'm very thankful for that -- and one of them is an Aquarius and one of them is a Sagittarius, so I wanted to put a representation of them on my arm."

As for putting a Scorpio sign on his arm, that one had personal meaning.

"Scorpio is the sign I most resonate with on my own natal chart," Rodgers said. "The rest has some stuff to do with elements and some other things."

Rodgers got his tattoo from Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi and if you're wondering how the two of them crossed paths, there's an explanation for that.

"I love the artist. I'd know him for awhile and it was just divine timing," Rodgers said. "I was in Europe in between a couple of trips. He lives in Hungary and everything kind of came together to have that thing put on my arm. I took it very seriously because that thing is on there forever.... He's a true master and I'm really appreciative to work with Balazs and get that on my arm."

The Packers QB didn't explain the meaning behind the two Lions or the all-seeing eye, but that's a mystery we can leave for another day. So there you go. Now everyone can stop focusing on Rodgers' left arm and start focusing on his right arm, which he'll be using to try and lead the Packers to a fourth straight division title.