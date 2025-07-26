Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw was not thrilled with his former team's handling of its quarterback situation this offseason, particularly with regard to its decision to bring Aaron Rodgers in as the starter. He scolded the Steelers for their interest in the future Hall of Famer, calling it a 'joke' and instead siding with Kenny Pickett as his favored option. Now, after his arrival in Pittsburgh, Rodgers clapped back at Bradshaw.

While Bradshaw did not mince words about his disdain for the Rodgers signing, the newest Steelers quarterback took a slightly more pragmatic approach in his response.

"I've known Terry for a long time, being a part of FOX," Rodgers said Saturday on NFL Network. "Terry's a legend. He's an absolute legend. He won four Super Bowls. He's had a legendary career in the media. But Terry, like a lot of people, doesn't know me. And so he's got an idea of what he thinks about me based on what I've done, the documentary, what I've said, darkness retreat, whatever the hell you want to talk about."

Pittsburgh struggled following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement to find a long-term solution at quarterback. Rodgers is not part of the franchise's extended future considering his age and recent decline but could serve as a more serviceable bridge to the next man up than some of his predecessors.

"I'd love to get to know Terry on a deeper level, and I feel like if he gave me a chance to get to know him, then we'd have a good friendship because, for me, I have nothing but the utmost amount of respect and deference for what the greats have done," said Rodgers. "They laid the foundation for us to be able to play in this great game, to be paid like kings and to carry on the tradition of excellence."

Bradshaw called into question Rodgers' noted offseason antics, which include spiritual practices and other nontraditional regimens.

"That guy needs to stay in California," Bradshaw said. "Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."

Rodgers quipped that he "whispers to the gods" every day and jokingly invited Bradshaw to accompany him on his spiritual endeavors.

"I'd love to get to know Terry on a deeper level if he's open to it," said Rodgers, "and maybe we can go chew some bark or whatever the hell he's talking about together."

If Rodgers elevates the Steelers' offense, much of the offseason criticism around his arrival in Pittsburgh could go by the wayside. The franchise ranked just 27th last season in passing offense, down from 25th the year prior and 24th a year before that.