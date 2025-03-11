Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reached out multiple times to talk with the New York Giants, and apparently those chats are going well.

According to NFL Media reporting on Tuesday, the Giants are having "great conversations with Aaron Rodgers" based on the idea that he and Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers "are really going to vibe." That makes plenty of sense given the following complimentary exchange between Rodgers and Nabers in a Jets-Giants joint practice last offseason.

"I was watching film of you coming out man," Rodgers said to Nabers, via The Giants Report. "Appreciate it," Nabers replied. "This boy at LSU man woo baby," Rodgers continued. "Wow! That was impressive man."

Nabers lived up to Rodgers' praise of his college tape as a rookie last season with 109 receptions, the Giants single-season franchise record and the second-most by a rookie in NFL history behind only Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' 112. New York does have a solid array of skill position players between Nabers, running back Tyrone Tracy, wide receiver Darius Slayton and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Nabers and Tracy combined to become just the third rookie duo in NFL history with 1,000 or more scrimmage yards each in 2024, per CBS Sports Research. They joined Abner Hayes and Johnny Robinson of the 1960 Dallas Texans (now the Kansas City Chiefs) and Reggie Bush and Marques Colston of the 2006 New Orleans Saints.

With Daniel Jones signing with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, the Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings remain viable options for the 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP quarterback.