The 2025 NFL Draft is well underway, yet the Pittsburgh Steelers still do not have an answer from Aaron Rodgers regarding his plans for the upcoming season.

While Rodgers remains unsigned, Steelers president Art Rooney II provided an update on where the team currently stands with the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. Rodgers told Pat McAfee last week that he has remained in contact with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as he continues to ponder his future.

"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney said on Steelers Nation Radio, via Steelers Depot. "I do think we may get word soon obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, [we] would like to get him here soon for some of that."

Pittsburgh started its voluntary offseason workouts this past week, and while Rodgers obviously wasn't there, fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph was present as the Steelers' training facility. Rudolph, who re-signed with the Steelers this offseason after spending the 2024 season with the Titans, is currently in line to be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback if Rodgers does not come to Pittsburgh.

Despite Rodgers saying last week that he is "open to anything and attached to nothing," Rooney continues to express optimism that something will get done with the four-time league MVP. That being said, it's clear Rooney would like an answer sometime in the near future.

In the meantime, the Steelers continue to only have two quarterbacks on the roster (Rudolph and Skylar Thompson). Pittsburgh wants to sign two more quarterbacks to the roster between now and the start of training camp. It is expected to fill one of those spots during the draft.