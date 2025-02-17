While he hasn't officially announced his plans for the 2025 season, Aaron Rodgers did give the Jets an indication of what he planned to do prior to him and the team going their separate ways.

During one of his meetings with new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Aaron Mougey, Rodgers said that it was his intention to play in 2025, according to Sports Illustrated. Rodgers gave the Jets' brass the impression that he has unfinished business to take care of after he and the Jets went a disappointing 5-12 in 2024.

Given the Jets decision to part ways with him, one can expect that Rodgers is even more motivated to play and play well in 2025. While few quarterbacks go out like John Elway did (winning Super Bowl MVP honors in his final game), Rodgers surely wants to end his career on a better note.

It will be interesting to see what the market will be for Rodgers if he does indeed plan to play next season. While he wasn't bad last season, Rodgers' age (41) and the attention he will bring with him may limit the teams that may be interested in his services.

As noted above, Rodgers is fighting an undefeated opponent in Father Time. Tom Brady is the only quarterback that has had success at Rodgers' age. Brady won his last Super Bowl with New England at 41 and captured his last Super Bowl at age 43 with the Buccaneers.

Brady was on good teams late in his career that allowed him to age gracefully while still giving him the chance to compete for championships. Rodgers will need the same situation now if he wants to have a chance to mimic the success Brady had at his age.

Rodgers thought that the Jets would be that team, but things obviously didn't pan out that way. The defense underperformed last season, and New York's offensive line was an issue throughout Rodgers' time with the team. The Jets have talent, but they are not currently built to compete for a championship, which is one of the main reasons why Rodgers and the team parted ways.

The Jets do reportedly believe that Rodgers still has some football left in him. It'll be interesting to see if a team will give him a chance to show it.