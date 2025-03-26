Aaron Rodgers doesn't yet have an NFL team for the 2025 season, and one club in particular appears to be out of the mix for his services: the Minnesota Vikings. Or are they? A week after reports indicated the Vikings are not pursuing the former MVP, and rather plan to turn the top quarterback job to J.J. McCarthy, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the situation, leaving the door open for additional Rodgers talks.

Adofo-Mensah first made it clear, while speaking with reporters Wednesday, that McCarthy has "met the bar" and "exceeded our expectations at every point" in his young NFL journey. Despite missing all of his rookie season due to knee surgeries, the 2024 first-round draft pick opening 2025 as the starter is "the outcome we want and ... the outcome we're headed toward," Adofo-Mensah acknowledged.

"It's also our job to set up a quarterback room," the general manager continued, confirming the Vikings included Rodgers on a list of potential offseason targets for veteran competition or insurance.

"A player like him, he's always gonna be in those conversations," Adofo-Mensah said, noting that coach Kevin O'Connell had extensive dialogue with Rodgers during free agency. "[But] we're happy with where we are right now. ... Right now, given all our scenario-planning, we're happy with our room. ... We got to a place where everyone was transparent. ... I know Kevin and him have a great relationship still."

Could the Vikings resume talks with Rodgers, despite the team's public support of McCarthy?

"We didn't think it was the right move at this time," Adofo-Mensah said. "It is also his decision whether he signs with another team. ... [but] for me to sit here and say anything's 100% forever, that's just not the job. So obviously things can change."