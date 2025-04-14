Not once during the 2025 NFL offseason has Aaron Rodgers signaled he's on the verge of making a decision about his football future. Yes, the veteran quarterback made a small show of his workout with DK Metcalf, teasing a growing bond with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And yes, Steelers owner Art Rooney II all but forecast Rodgers' signing at NFL owners meetings. With the draft just around the corner, however, Rodgers remains a free agent. Some Pittsburgh icons have opined -- smartly -- that the former NFL MVP is holding out for better opportunities.

Well, what if one is now available to him?

No, not the Minnesota Vikings, who are still without a bona fide J.J. McCarthy insurance plan but have seemingly let the Rodgers ship sail. How about the New Orleans Saints, whose relationship with incumbent starter Derek Carr appears sketchy at best? First there were reports that Carr sought a trade early in the 2025 offseason, perhaps anticipating the team pursuing his successor. Then there were tepid endorsements from new coach Kellen Moore. Now there are indications Carr might not play in 2025 at all thanks to a previously undisclosed shoulder issue.

At the very least, Carr was already fading from the Saints' long-term plans. Now it appears he's out of the picture in the short term as well. The natural conclusion, from both fans, media and oddsmakers alike, is that New Orleans will go all in on acquiring a new face of the franchise in the draft. The Saints hold a top-10 pick, after all, plus extra third- and fourth-rounders for a potential move up. Plenty of folks would already be surprised if they didn't leave Green Bay with someone like Shedeur Sanders on the roster, giving Moore a developmental arm of the future.

But let's be clear: The Saints aren't guaranteed a franchise quarterback in the draft. Who's to say the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders or even New York Jets won't fall for Sanders instead? And even if the Saints do pull it off, spending their first pick on Sanders or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, or perhaps a Day 2 pick on someone like Alabama's Jalen Milroe, are we sure they're comfortable pushing all their 2025 chips on a rookie?

Rodgers, remember, is a one- or two-year rental at most. His signing wouldn't necessarily prohibit a team from identifying and/or acquiring an heir apparent. In fact, you'd hope his eventual team is proactive about preparing for his inevitable retirement. Now consider you're the Saints, and you end up with a Sanders or a Dart or a Milroe. Is there really that much downside to rostering Rodgers for one season, allowing Moore to have a veteran's help in installing his system, while simultaneously allowing the rookie to watch and learn and develop behind the scenes?

No, New Orleans isn't necessarily built to "win now." But are the Steelers that much more equipped for a title run? Is DK Metcalf that much more of an upgrade than a healthy Chris Olave? Is Jaylen Warren more enticing than Alvin Kamara? Is Broderick Jones a much sturdier left tackle than Taliese Fuaga? The Saints aren't "elite," but neither is a Pittsburgh organization that's failed to win a single playoff game over the last eight years.

New Orleans also boasts some nice personal connections for A-Rod. Quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien once spent three seasons as Rodgers' backup with the Packers, developing a close relationship with the ex-Green Bay star. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was reportedly on the Packers' radar during the 2022 season, Rodgers' final year in Green Bay. And longtime Saints utility man Taysom Hill began his NFL career learning from Rodgers as an undrafted signing of the Packers back in 2017.

But here's the greatest rub, for both Rodgers and the Saints: Unlike the Steelers, the Saints do not play in the AFC North, which includes a pair of justified Super Bowl aspirants in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. They play in the NFC South, which over the last three seasons has crowned a champion with these final records: 8-9, 9-8, 10-7. Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been scrappy, but this isn't exactly the league's treasure trove of powerhouses here. In fact, the NFC South's combined record over the last half-decade or so easily puts it among the NFL's worst quartets.

If you're Rodgers, at 41 years old, admittedly on your last NFL legs, hesitant about signing up for the one-and-done Steelers show, that should scream "potentially better opportunity." Maybe it's not a slam dunk; we all saw how Carr fared trying to gut through Saints turmoil in recent years. But the idea of outlasting the Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for the chance at a home playoff game sure sounds just as, if not more, enticing than wearing the black and gold just to go toe to toe with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, etc.

That's, of course, if the Saints ever show any legitimate interest. Or if Rodgers doesn't hold out even longer, for rosier offerings. But among the slim options that exist, it's hard not to see some appeal here.