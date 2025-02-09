Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets remains uncertain, but we may all get clarity on the situation as soon as this week, according to a report from NFL Media. Rodgers' two years at MetLife Stadium haven't gone as planned, going out with a season-ending Achilles injury four offensive snaps into the first season and a lack of success in the second season, finishing 5-12 in 2024.

The two sides have reportedly been in discussions about whether the QB will return to the Jets in 2025 and the final decision is expected soon.

"Aaron's a talent, for sure. He's a Hall of Famer. ... I'm not going to voice my opinion. That's up to them," Jets owner Woody Johnson said at a press conference late last month.

New general manager Darren Mougey added, "First and foremost, I've got the utmost respect for Aaron Rogers and what he's done in this league as a player. [He's] one of the greatest of all time to play the position -- one of the greatest players of all time."

While all who spoke expressed respect for the future Hall of Famer, they wouldn't speak directly on which way they were leaning.

If Rodgers and the team move on, the former first round pick could decide to retire or begin his search for the next squad. The Jets would take a $14 million cap hit in 2025, with $35 million deferred to 2026 if they release him on the first day of the new league year.

If the two sides agree to move forward with Rodgers in green next year, some changes could be made. Rodgers may need to take a pay cut from his base salary of $37.5 million in 2025 and there could be more pressure from the front office for the four-time NFL MVP to be more present during the offseason program.

Last offseason, Rodgers was noticeably absent from mandatory minicamp for a pre-planned trip to Egypt. After struggles on offense all year, time missed heading into the offseason may not go over as well a second time, especially under first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

Even if the Jets continue with Rodgers, they will need to begin thinking of a replacement for the 41-year-old. The Jets have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could look for another QB in free agency, using Rodgers as the veteran presence to help develop whoever else they add.

There were rumors all season about where Rodgers and the team stood and what his future could look like, including a report that Johnson wanted to bench the starter after Week 4. There were multiple reports stating that Rodgers is a long shot to return to the Jets in 2025, but he then responded saying the claims were "ridiculous."

The back-and-forth of reports, rumors and comments from both sides will soon be over and we will have the final decision.