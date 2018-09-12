Aaron Rodgers gets beat out for NFC Offensive Player of the Week by an unlikely winner

Aaron Rodgers might have pulled off the most impressive comeback of Week 1, but it wasn't good enough to earn him the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week award.

Despite leading the Packers to a wild 24-23 win over the Bears on Sunday in a game where Green Bay trailed by 20 points in the second half, Rodgers was shut out of the award thanks to a performance by an unlikely star.

Instead of Rodgers, the award went to Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who engineered the biggest upset of Week 1. In a performance that basically no one saw coming, Fitzpatrick threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns as the 9.5-point underdog Buccaneers topped the Saints in a 48-40 shootout.

Fitzpatrick was on fire in the game, with nine of his 21 completions going for more than 20 yards. Fitzpatrick also completed two passes of 50 or more yards in New Orleans, which is impressive on its own, but becomes even more impressive when you consider the fact that the Bucs only had two plays of 50 or more yards all of last season.

The Saints had no answer for Fitzpatrick, who also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.

One of the reasons Fitzpatrick might have won the award is because he was basically unstoppable for all four quarters, unlike Rodgers, who was only unstoppable in the second half. Before he injured his knee in the first half, Rodgers was just 3 of 7 for 13 yards in the game. Not exactly impressive numbers. However, the Packers quarterback exploded in the second half with 273 yards and three touchdown passes.

As for Fitzpatrick, he might need to repeat his Week 1 performance this Sunday and that's because the Bucs could be missing several key players for their game against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. As things stand, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is definitely going to miss the game after being placed on injured reserve this week. There's also a chance that DeSean Jackson and Jason Pierre-Paul could both be sidelined for Tampa's home opener.

Of course, there's a chance none of that will matter if Fitzmagic puts on his magician's cape again this week.

FitzMagic was in full effect in Week 1. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/VNgz9bQURf — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2018

By the way, this week's award wasn't the first time that Fitzpatrick has been named offensive player of the week. Since his rookie year in 2005, Fitzpatrick has won the award a total of six times, with four of the awards coming in the AFC and two of them coming in the NFC, including this week's honor.

As for Rodgers, he probably didn't need the award, and that's because he's won it a total of 16 times in his career, which is tied for the sixth most in NFL history.