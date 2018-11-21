Aaron Rodgers gets blasted by his brother after pledging $1M to California wildfire relief

Jordan Rodgers says Aaron neglected their mother during the wildfires

Family drama involving Aaron Rodgers is nothing new, nor is the airing of it in public. But the Rodgers' family tensions reared their ugly head again on Wednesday and they did so in a very unexpected fashion.

The Packers quarterback, who was raised in Chico, Calif., shared a video message on Twitter Wednesday announcing that he would be donating $1 million to relief efforts for Northern California in the wake of the deadly wildfires that incinerated thousands of acres and homes and have killed over 70 people. 

Rodgers also called for others to join him in his support, even if it meant just sharing the video, because State Farm would give $1 for every retweet (up to $1 million) of the post.   

If was a nice gesture for a community in dire need of support at the moment and, as of Wednesday afternoon, the post had over 34,000 retweets.

But in spite of the large sum of money pledged to the relief efforts, the post clearly didn't sit well with Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan, who shared a message of his own in response. 

Yikes. That certainly escalated quickly. 

Aaron's estrangement from his immediate family has been the subject of headlines for a while, and it was especially prominent as Jordan -- a former college QB at Vanderbilt --  competed on Season 12 of "The Bachelor." 

This may be the ugliest the feud has ever gotten, at least publicly. Calling Aaron's message "an act," especially in the context of the situation, is a pretty serious accusation to level against him. 

It's probably safe to assume they won't be spending Thanksgiving together this year.

