Joe Burrow has proven himself as the franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, setting impressive marks through his 15 games in the NFL. Burrow has completed 67% of his passes for 3,957 yards with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions (94.2 rating) in his career, which is translating to wins in 2021 -- as Cincinnati is off to a 3-2 start.

The Bengals lost a tough matchup to the Green Bay Packers, a game which Burrow completed 68.4% of his passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. While Burrow didn't have his best game against Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers saw plenty of talent in the former No. 1 overall pick.

Rodgers believes the sky's the limit for Burrow, but he has to stay on the field. The reigning NFL MVP revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" what he discussed with Burrow following the Packers' win.

"I will tell you the thing that I told him, which I've told other quarterbacks from time to time: 'Slide. Slide,'" Rodgers said. "I said, 'You're too damn talented, you got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league. Just sometimes you gotta slide. I would've said the same thing to Andrew (Luck). You know, Andrew initially got hurt in Indy being Superman and running guys over and stuff."

Burrow took a huge hit trying to run for a first down and gain a few extra yards. A veteran quarterback move would have been to slide and live to see another possession, but the 24-year-old Burrow may not have enough NFL experience under his belt yet. Burrow went to the hospital following the game with a throat contusion, although only for precautionary measure.

Ja'Marr Chase agrees with Rodgers, as the star rookie wideout said Burrow needed to slide more after Sunday's loss.

"He did it late in the game, right? Yeah, he knows how to slide. He's just hard headed," Chase said, via the Bengals website. "I told him, 'Don't scare me like that again.' I told him, 'Slide. You need to start sliding.'"

Perhaps Burrow will get the message if he is able to start for Cincinnati this week. Rodgers likes watching him play -- and Chase certainly enjoys catching passes from him.

