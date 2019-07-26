Aaron Rodgers gives his thoughts on the Packers' new offense after first practice of training camp

For the first time in 14 years, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to be tasked with learning a completely new offense during training camp.

With Matt LaFleur now running the show in Green Bay, Rodgers is going to be busy over the next few weeks trying to master the offense of his new coach, which is basically a hybrid version of what Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have been doing (LaFleur coached with both guys separately at different points over the past few years).

Although things got off to a rocky start between the coach and his quarterback -- Rodgers loves to have freedom at the line of scrimmage, while LaFleur's offense doesn't give the quarterback a ton of freedom to audible -- it sounds like things are already starting to get better.

After his first practice of training camp on Thursday, Rodgers gave an early thumbs up to the new offense.

"I feel good about the offense," the Packers quarterback said, via Packersnews.com. "I feel good about the things we can do in it. But I think it's just kind of in its infancy right now in training camp. I think it has a lot of room to grow and it's going to be fun."

Rodgers said that the real learning will come when the Packers start to implement their no-huddle.

"I think once we get going on some of the no-huddle stuff, that to me has always been what cements the offense into your head because you start simplifying things even more in no-huddle," Rodgers said.

The upside of training camp is that it gets Rodgers out of the quarterback room and onto the field, where it's easier for him to learn.

"For me, I'm a visual learner in that sense," Rodgers said, via NFL.com. "So, I can figure it out on paper and I'm fine with that, but I like to see it as well and it helps me lock it into my brain. So, the more questions I ask, the more film he shows, the better I feel about the concepts, the better he feels knowing I'm confident in what we're doing. And that's how the relationship grows."

Although there were some hiccups during the spring -- like the audible issue -- it sounds like Rodgers and LaFleur have gotten a lot better at talking things over with each other.

"I feel great about the communication," Rodgers said. "He's in every meeting. We spend time one-on-one talking about stuff. He's the main voice in the offensive room, but he really appreciates open conversation and ideas and creativity. It's been a great relationship, a great start to it, and I look forward to that growing and getting into that rhythm with him as a play-caller."

As training camp moves into full swing, the two-time MVP won't just be looking to learn the team's new offense; he also wants to build a trust with LaFleur.

"What I can say is that him and I are friends," Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. "I think that's the first part of the relationship. The on-the-field relationship is one that grows over time. He hasn't called a play in to me in a game situation yet, so there's a process of feeling comfortable with the way the play comes in and him trusting me and me trusting him."

Both Rodgers and LaFleur are going to be facing some serious pressure this season. On LaFleur's end, he's going to be trying to become the first coach in Packers history to make it to the postseason during his first year with the team. On Rodgers' end, if the Packers struggle for the second straight year, his critics will have more ammo for the argument that his career is in decline.