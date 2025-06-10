Aaron Rodgers is officially a married man. During his first press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was held Tuesday, Rodgers revealed that he got married during the offseason.

Over the past few days, there had been a lot of speculation about whether Rodgers was married after fans noticed that he was wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring when he showed up to sign his one-year contract with the Steelers on Saturday.

The team actually shared a photo of Rodgers signing the contract, and as you can see, he clearly has a ring on his left hand.

Rodgers was asked about the ring on Tuesday.

"It's a wedding ring," the quarterback confirmed.

Rodgers was then asked how long he's been married.

"It's been a couple of months," Rodgers said.

Rodgers didn't offer any details about his new wife, but he did recently reveal that he was in a relationship. During the Dec. 23 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the 41-year-old mentioned that he had bought some Christmas gifts for his "girlfriend" Brittani.

In an April interview with McAfee, Rodgers revealed that the relationship was "serious," but he didn't mention anything about being married.

Rodgers didn't make very many public appearances this offseason, but he did show up at the Kentucky Derby on May 3 and at that event, he was definitely wearing a wedding ring.

What this all means is that Rodgers got married at some point between Dec. 23 and May 3, and it was definitely a somewhat secret wedding, because not even his closest friends knew about it.

Former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk, who is good friends with Rodgers and attended the Kentucky Derby with him, was asked about the wedding ring two days after the Derby and he had no idea whether Rodgers was married.

"All of us were a bit surprised," Hawk said of seeing the ring on Rodgers' finger. "To tell you the truth, I don't really know, I don't know if I have any answers for you when it comes to that situation."

Hawk said the group that was with Rodgers at the Derby was pretty much in the dark about his personal life.

"He's very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that and this is definitely one of those, for sure," Hawk said. "He seems very happy and he's doing very well. He looks good physically and mentally. Not a lot of clarity on this situation. I'm not going to lie."

So there you have it. Rodgers is married and he's been married for a couple of months, so the wedding likely happened at some point in February, March or April.

Rodgers has had some high-profile girlfriends in his life, including Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley, but now he's settling down, and it appears that he's trying to keep his private life mostly private.

With the wedding ring officially on his finger, Rodgers will now have the chance to add another ring to his collection if he can lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl-winning season. As for his press conference, Rodgers has plenty more to say on Tuesday and you can see our takeaways here.