Aaron Rodgers has a good reason for thinking the Packers won't sign Dez Bryant

Aaron Rodgers was not happy when the Packers cut friend and favorite target Jordy Nelson in March after nine seasons in Green Bay.

"Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me," Rodgers wrote on social media at the time. "No teammate exemplified what it means to be a Packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning."

Two months later and Rodgers is still smarting. The Pro Bowl quarterback was asked Tuesday if he expects the Packers to try to sign Dez Bryant, the 29-year-old wide receiver who was released by the Cowboys last month.

"Well, we like young receivers, so I'm assuming that's the way they're going to keep going," Rodgers said. "I don't know why you'd cut Jordy [Nelson] and bring in Dez. But he's a talented player. He's going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we'll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible."

It's a fair point, especially since Nelson ranked 57th in total value among all wideouts last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, while Bryant was 72nd.

In case you're wondering, Bryant has said he'd love to play for the Giants but ruled out the Packers for one simple reason: bad memories.

"It wouldn't seem right,'' a smiling Bryant told Mike Fisher of 105.3 the Fan back in mid-April. "Too much history."

Bryant was referring to The Catch (that wasn't -- but now is) from the January 2015 playoff loss to the Packers. The NFL changed the rule this offseason, which means that Bryant's catch would now be deemed a completion.

But Bryant's former teammate, just-retired tight end Jason Witten, thinks Green Bay makes a lot of sense.

"He's motivated, and I think he's going to end up going to the Green Bay Packers," Witten told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week. "I think that's a great spot for him. Aaron Rodgers, he throws that back shoulder throw so well, and Dez has great chemistry with a good quarterback that can put the ball wherever he wants. I still believe Dez can high point the football as good as any other wide receiver in the National Football League.

"You partner him up with Jimmy Graham and Aaron Rodgers, I think that offense can put up a lot of points. Losing Jordy Nelson, here in the offseason when they cut him, I think it's a win-win for the Packers. I look for him to go there, and really help them take the next step and get back on a playoff run."

Witten makes a lot of sense but Rodgers, based on what happened to Nelson, remains skeptical.