Aaron Rodgers has a plan to convince the Packers to keep him around into his 40s

Three summers ago Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to play eight more seasons, which meant he would call it a career at the age of 39. Now 34, Rodgers has revised his retirement date to beyond his 40th birthday.

Great response from @AaronRodgers12 to @PCBrettC's question of what continues to drive him after all he's accomplished in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Um0j8gW3xv — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 15, 2018

"It's sustained greatness I think is what drives me," Rodgers said during a recent appearance at the Wisconsin High School Sports Awards, via Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com by way of Pro Football Talk. "It's to be the best and to be able to choose when I'm done playing. I think as you've seen here recently with Jordy [Nelson] but even you go back a few years to whether it's Julius Peppers or A.J. Hawk or John Kuhn or Brett Favre, the fairy tale ending of starting a career and ending it with the same organization rarely happens. So that's kind of my goal, is to be able to be indispensable to this organization into my 40s to where you've got to keep me around."

This isn't the first time this offseason Rodgers has talked about extending his career; in February he said that he would love to play into his 40s like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (and, incidentally, Favre before them). But Rodgers is also well aware that, unlike Brady, he may not have the luxury of spending his entire career with one team.

"I think you have to be humble enough to realize if it could happen to Brett, it can happen to you," Rodgers told the Associated Press at the time.

Rodgers' 2017 season was cut short after he suffered a broken collarbone in mid-October. He appeared in one other game, two months later, before going on injured reserve. But in 2016, when he made 16 starts, Rodgers ranked No. 6 in total value among all passers, according to Football Outsiders, and is widely considered among the NFL's top-five quarterbacks.

But at one time, Favre was too.

Rodgers has two years left on his contract, which will pay him a base salary of $19.8 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2019. He'll be 36 when his current deal expires, but with more quarterbacks than ever having success into their mid-30s and beyond -- and with the Packers currently having no life-after-Rodgers contingency plan -- it's hard to imagine he won't be in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

Nagler confirmed as much during a recent Pick Six Podcast, telling CBSSports.com's Will Brinson that Rodgers' new deal could become a reality in the coming months.

"[The Packers] like to have a big announcement on the eve of [training] camp or the morning of camp, kind of add to the good vibes so to speak," Nagler said.