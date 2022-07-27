Aaron Rodgers is certainly enjoying his 18th training camp in Green Bay. On Tuesday, he arrived for camp looking like actor Nick Cage from the '90s action movie "Con Air". The following day, the Packers' veteran quarterback made a playful reference to former teammate Davante Adams' comment that he is going from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another.

Rodgers jumped at his opportunity to respond to Adams when asked about Allen Lazard possibly replacing Adams as Rodgers' new primary receiving option.

"It's always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer," Rodgers said, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "From Davante to Allen, it's going to be a transition, but he's capable of a lot. The way things have gone with the reps, the guys that we've had here and the targets that we've doled out, he hasn't had a ton of opportunities.

"Since his first day here, he's turned heads. So it's not surprising to see him go out and have a really consistent day today. But he's been working hard. He has a lot to prove, I think, to himself and other people, maybe to the team as well. I like a hungry Allen Lazard.

"It'll be an adjustment for us, but I'm happy with Day 1."

Adams made headlines last week after he told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson that he was going from one Hall of Fame quarterback -- Rodgers -- to another one in Raiders QB Derek Carr. Adams later clarified his comments.

"What I meant to say was even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it's an adjustment," Adams said. "Even if it is Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, there's going to be an adjustment. I wasn't saying Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek."

While Adams will continue on in Las Vegas, Rodgers appears to be pleased with Lazard, a former undrafted rookie who is entering his fifth season with the Packers. Last season, Lazard set career highs with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. He did that despite missing two games during the regular season.

Green Bay's receiving corps also includes veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, second-year wideout Amari Rodgers, and rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. Rodgers is also armed with considerable tight end depth, led by Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara.