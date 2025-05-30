While the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that Aaron Rodgers signs with them, the quarterback "has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he's coming," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero said on Friday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

While Rodgers has not yet committed to playing for Pittsburgh, all signs continue to point to the four-time MVP eventually signing with the Steelers, who just completed their first week of OTAs. Rodgers has reportedly continued to stay in communication with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and has also been in contact with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Rodgers himself recently alluded to the likelihood of him signing with the Steelers.

On multiple occasions, Rodgers has said that personal reasons has been the biggest reasons why he has not made an affirmative decision on his plans for the upcoming season.

"I don't think it was fair to the Steelers or anyone to make a decision while I'm dealing with a lot off the field," Rodgers said back in April. "At the same time, I want to keep the lines of communication open. That's why I've talked to all the important people. The people that need to know know what's going on, and the people that don't make up shit about me. And that really hasn't changed since COVID."

Rodgers said that the Steelers didn't give him a timetable as to when a decision needs to be made, but it's safe to say that Steelers president Art Rooney II was hoping to have an answer by now. It's also safe to assume that Rooney and Co. would like a decision -- one way or the other -- by the team Pittsburgh begins its mandatory minicamp on June 10.

While they are operating under the assuming that he will sign with them, the Steelers have a contingency plan in place in the event that doesn't happen. Mason Rudolph, who re-signed with the Steelers back in March after one season in Tennessee, reportedly looked sharp during the team's first week of OTAs. Pittsburgh is also reportedly monitoring Kirk Cousins' situation in Atlanta.

At this point, though, the Steelers expect to have Rodgers under contract for the 2025 season. They just aren't sure when that will happen, and they haven't been given any guarantees that it will happen at all.