After one of the busiest offseason in NFL history, the Pittsburgh Steelers are using the preseason to adjust to various new personnel offensively and for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, OC Arthur Smith is a breath of fresh air compared to his previous stop schematically.

The Steelers are expecting less predictability when they have the football during Smith's second season as play-caller. It certainly helps with the addition of a four-time MVP quarterback at Rodgers' level.

"I like his flexibility," Rodgers said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Arthur is not rigid in what he's doing. He wants to tailor the scheme to the personnel that he's got. ... We're trying to find what guys do best and implement that into the offense. I love that about Arthur, so we're going to keep doing that."

Among the notable offseason moves offensively, Pittsburgh landed two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf via trade, moved on from George Pickens, acquired tight end Jonnu Smith in the Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick deal and convinced free agent Rodgers to play one more season.

Jaylen Warren is expected to take over as the lead running back following Najee Harris signing in free agency with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers will have an almost entirely new look when they take the field for the opener against Rodgers' former team -- the New York Jets -- on Sept. 7.

"I've had to adapt," Smith told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I give my old man a lot of credit, being an ex-Marine and adapting to situational awareness and always evolving. That's what we've done every year. Things we did from year to year, you played to your strengths and try to fit the strengths to your team. Necessity forces you to adapt."

Pittsburgh averaged 22.4 points per game last season in the middle of the NFL, but only five teams were worse through the air (192 yards per game) and the Steelers struggled at times as a result.

Rodgers, Mike Tomlin share mutual respect

It hasn't taken long for Rodgers to earn the respect of teammates in his new digs. And it appears his relationship with Mike Tomlin has already matured into a "bromance" according to the veteran Steelers coach.

"Man, he expressed his desires, and they were in alignment with mine, and so those come to Jesus conversations weren't even necessary," Tomlin told Pat McAfee recently while referencing his offseason conversations with Rodgers. "He's here and here in a mindset that's aligned with us. He's here and here to win a world championship for this group."

Reversing course for the franchise's recent postseason failures is priority No. 1 for Rodgers and Tomlin this season. That starts with better production offensively at the quarterback position with the Rodgers-Smith marriage.

The Steelers have lost their last six playoff games dating back to the AFC Championship Game setback against the Kansas City Chiefs to end the 2016 campaign.