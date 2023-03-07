Derek Carr was the first quarterback domino to fall, as the former Raider signed a reported four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints this week. Now, all eyes turn to Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently emerged from his darkness retreat and says a decision on his future is coming "sooner rather than later."

Rodgers had conversations with a prospective trade partner in the New York Jets on Tuesday, per former ESPN host Trey Wingo, and that report was confirmed by The Athletic. Both noted that nothing is imminent at this juncture, but Rodgers is exploring his options. Talks are expected to resume later on Tuesday.

The Packers granted Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets. If they had not it would be tampering, as he is still under contract with Green Bay. The NFL's negotiating window opens March 13, with NFL free agency beginning at 4 p.m. ET on March 15. There have been several reports this offseason claiming the Packers "are done" with their longtime signal-caller, and that the days of "begging Rodgers to return on his terms" are over. Publicly, however, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said that all options are on the table.

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • #12 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

The Jets are one of the several teams in the market for a quarterback after Zach Wilson's struggles in 2022. Carr was a player they visited with after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, but following his decision to join the Saints and Geno Smith's new contract with the Seattle Seahawks, it's possible general manager Joe Douglas has turned all of his attention to the four-time NFL MVP.

It would be interesting if Rodgers followed Brett Favre's footsteps in becoming the second notable Packers quarterback to be traded to the Jets. With free agency right around the corner, we should be expecting a decision soon.

"For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it's best for a decision earlier," Rodgers said recently on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast." "I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life that help orient me... But I'm not looking for somebody to tell me what what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me. I touched many of the feelings on both sides of the darkness. I'm thankful for that time. There's a finality to the decision. I don't make it lightly. I don't want to drag anybody around... I'll make a decision soon enough and we'll go down that road. I'll be really excited about it."