The Jets have lost Aaron Rodgers for the season, and the quarterback's former team will feel the impact as well.

Green Bay Packers will also take a big hit after Rodgers suffered a serious injury during the Jets' season-opening win over the Bills. Rodgers will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, meaning the Jets will now send the Packers a 2024 second-round pick instead of a first-round pick, since Rodgers will fail to play in 65% of the Jets' offensive snaps this season, as part of the stipulation in April's trade. New York would have sent the Packers a 2024 first-rounder if Rodgers played in more than 65% of the snaps.

Rodgers' injury took place on his fourth play with his new team when he was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers initially got up before sitting back down on the turf while awaiting medical assistance. Rodgers left the field and initially ruled as questionable to return with what the called an ankle injury. He didn't return, however, and the Jets are fearing that the four-time league MVP is done for the season.

This mark only the third time since 2008 where Rodgers will have played in fewer than 15 games in a regular season. He missed seven games after fracturing his clavicle in 2013, but returned in Week 17 to help the Packers beat the Bears while clinching the NFC North division title. In 2017, Rodgers missed nine games after fracturing his right collarbone. He returned and threw three touchdowns in a Week 15 loss to Carolina, and was placed back on injured reserve when Green Bay was subsequently eliminated from playoff contention.

For now, the Jets are prepared to move forward with Zach Wilson as their interim starting quarterback. In Green Bay, the Packers are coming off a Week 1 win over the Bears that saw Rodgers' heir apparent, Jordan Love, earn his first career win after throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns.