The Jets may activate Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve this week, marking the next step in an unprecedented recovery effort from the 40-year-old quarterback. But high-ranking team officials do not want Rodgers taking the field on game day until 2024, according to NFL Media, even if the QB is medically cleared to do so.

New York was eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, thanks to its 30-0 shutout loss to the Dolphins, and Jets brass has long been hesitant to internally endorse Rodgers' return if the club is playing inconsequential games, per NFL Media. Rodgers had reportedly been eyeing a historic return on Christmas Eve, when the Jets host the Commanders in Week 16, but even he has repeatedly admitted on "The Pat McAfee Show" that New York's playoff hopes would affect his availability.

As CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones noted recently, the Jets could still activate Rodgers from IR without any plans to play him. It would at least recognize the QB's vigorous rehab, if not make him emergency QB insurance for the final three weeks of the season.

Because Rodgers has already been cleared for jogging and controlled change of direction at practice, the QB has a greater risk of suffering a new injury than actually reinjuring his Achilles if he plays, according to CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo. That said, his lack of 11-on-11 practice reps since going down in Week 1 likely means he's not quite "football-ready" entering Week 16.