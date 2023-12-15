New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one step closer to being back on the field for a game, though whether or not that will happen this season is still unknown. Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave an update on Rodgers' Achilles recovery, which is progressing a lot faster than many expected.

Saleh said Rodgers "pushed it" in practice on Thursday, via ESPN. Rodgers practiced under center, ran bootlegs and was jogging in between the drills. He participated in 7 on 7 and individual drills.

The head coach had a positive update, saying his quarterback "looks normal" to him. "It's unbelievable. Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week, but this dude is grinding to try to get himself back. It just shows how much he cares. I have an appreciation for him," Saleh said, via the Associated Press.

The Jets have until next Wednesday to activate Rodgers from injured reserve or he will remain there for the remainder of the season. The Jets opened Rodgers' 21-day practice window on Nov. 29 when he was cleared for football activity. Rodgers still has some things to check off his recovery to-do list, as he has yet to participate in 11-on-11 drills. According to the report, that game simulation will be the next challenge for No. 8 to overcome.

Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the Jets' first offensive drive of the 2023 campaign. The future Hall of Famer has remained persistent and confident that he can return this season. He has previously been seen walking under his own power a lot sooner than most with an Achilles injury, dropping back and throwing passes on the field before Jets games and now he is back practicing with the team in a greater capacity than before.

Whether Rodgers will be able to play before the regular season wraps up and whether he should play are two topics of discussion around the QB. The Jets are currently 5-8, sitting in third place in the AFC East, and would be out of the playoffs as the No. 13 seed if the season ended today.

Rodgers originally said that he would not return this year if his team was not in playoff contention, but has since changed his mind, saying he is looking to come back regardless of how the team stands.

If the Jets have no playoff hopes by the time Rodgers is ready to come back, putting him out there could risk further injury that could impact the 2024 season. With only four games left in the regular season, time is ticking on what would be a historic comeback.

Last week, New York snapped a five-game losing streak with a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. Quarterback Zach Wilson, who was previously benched, shined in the win.