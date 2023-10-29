Aaron Rodgers' season appeared to be over when he went down just four plays into his Jets debut in Week 1. Rodgers underwent surgery for a torn Achilles, which is typically a season-ending injury, but the veteran QB is not ruling out a return in 2023.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says the future Hall of Famer is "fueled by doubt" and continues to surprise by showing up to games without crutches.

On Sunday, ahead of the Jets' Week 8 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Rodgers once again showed up without crutches, walking on his own albeit somewhat gingerly.

Once he got onto the field, Rodgers tossed the football around and was dropping back on his passes. The 39-year-old had Achilles surgery less than two months ago, so seeing him on the field in this capacity is impressive and unexpected.

He was tossing the football around with quarterback Zach Wilson, and while Rodgers still clearly has a long recovery road ahead of him, it appears like things are progressing rather quickly.

When Rodgers first had the surgery, he was expected to face a a 4-6 month recovery, and was assumed to be season-ending. Not long after undergoing surgery, Rodgers said "anything is possible" in regards to coming back in 2023.

"I think what I'd like to say is ... Give me the doubts. Give me the timetables," Rodgers said in September. "Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen. Because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need."

With Rodgers out, the Jets have not had the season they expected, sitting at 3-3 as Wilson has a rocky season.