New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 2023 season appears to be over it ever really got started. After the quarterback was injured on his fourth play of the year, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters following the Jets' 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills that they feared that the four-time NFL MVP tore his Achilles. That is what was ultimately discovered following an MRI on Tuesday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports.

"It's not good," Saleh said.

The injury will be season-ending. On the Jets' first drive Monday night, Rodgers was injured and helped off the field by trainers. After a visit to the blue medical tent, he was carted to the locker room. After initially being labeled as questionable to return with an ankle injury, he was later downgraded to out. The Jets announced that his X-rays were negative.

Rodgers suffered the injury after being sacked by veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd on a first-and-10 with 11:40 remaining in the first quarter. While it appeared at first that Rodgers was OK, he went back down to the turf while officials stopped play.

Trainers attended to Rodgers before helping him off the field while former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers under center. Coach Saleh told reporters after the game that Wilson will be the guy moving forward.

According to SportsLine's projections, if Rodgers were to miss the remainder of the season, New York's chances of success would naturally take a major hit.



Rodgers Wilson Wins 9.6 5.8 Playoff % 60% 5% Super Bowl % 2% 0.1%

Rodgers, of course, was arguably the story of the NFL offseason, as the Green Bay Packers legend was dealt to the Jets for a first-round pick, second-round pick, sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick. The conditional second-round pick becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps in 2023.

The Jets were searching for consistency at the quarterback position, and landed a Super Bowl champion, five-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler. However, New York's football hopes and dreams have been put on hold until we learn more about the injury Rodgers sustained.