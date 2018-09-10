Aaron Rodgers injury update: QB not ready to promise he'll be on the field in Week 2

The most stunning thing about the Packers comeback win over the Bears on Sunday night might have been the fact that Aaron Rodgers pulled the whole thing off while hobbling on one leg.

After being carted off the field in the first half due to a left knee injury, Rodgers returned in the second half with the Packers trailing 20-0 and somehow engineered a miraculous comeback for a 24-23 win.

Following the game, one of the first questions for Rodgers came from NBC's Michele Tafoya, who wanted to know if the Packers quarterback would be on the field in Week 2 against the Vikings. When Rodgers answered the question, he left no doubt.

"I'm playing next week," Rodgers said.

Although Rodgers expressed somer serious optimism there, he was more realistic about his playing status during his postgame press conference. According to Rodgers, he likely won't know for sure if he can play against the Vikings until Wednesday. Basically, Rodgers will undergo testing on Monday and if he gets the all-clear, he'll test out the knee after that to make sure there's no more pain.

"It was painful," Rodgers said of the playing with the knee injury, via the team's official website. "I'll give you a better answer [about Week 2] on Wednesday, but as long as there's no major issues I'll keep playing."

That's an injury we'll all definitely want to keep an eye on.

Despite the pain in his knee, Rodgers said there was no way he was going to be kept off the field against the Bears.

"It would have had to take something really catastrophic injury-wise to keep me off the field in the second half," Rodgers said. "I had a hard time putting weight on it. Doc and I had a conversation, we did the tests and I told him I was coming back."

After going 3 of 7 for 13 yards in the first half, Rodgers rebounded to throw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the second, including a 75-yard game-winner to Randall Cobb that came with just 2:13 left to play.

"I'm really proud of our team," Rodgers said. "After it was decided I was going to come back, I knew it might give us a little jolt. We just had to play a lot better football in the second half and we did."

The downside of Rodgers' injury is that he couldn't really move in the second half. The Packers quarterback admitted he was basically a "statue," which is why he probably isn't 100 percent sure he'll be able to play against the Vikings. If Rodgers can't move, he could get into some serious trouble going up against Minnesota's defense, which is one of the best in the NFL.

Even if Rodgers is hurting, you have to think he definitely wants to be on the field against the Vikings this week. After all, this is the same team that ended his season last year. In Week 6, Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone after taking a hit from Anthony Barr.

Although Barr wasn't penalized for the hit, the tackle on Rodgers clearly bothered the some people at NFL headquarters. For the 2018 season, the league instituted a new rule that now makes a hit like Barr's illegal. Basically, a defender will be penalized if they land on top of a quarterback with all of their weight.