Quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed last week's Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears due to a fracture in his left wrist. Mike Tomlin anticipates that last Sunday will be the only start Rodgers misses due to the injury. The Steelers coach told reporters Tuesday that they intend for him to start for Sunday's showdown against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

"We'll start this week with great optimism although we certainly will limit him at the early portions of the week, provide opportunities for the other quarterbacks while preserving him," Tomlin said. "But again, we're comfortable with the general trajectory, but I'll keep you updated in his level of participation and the quality of his participation over the course of the week will be the greatest indicator."

Tomlin told CBS Sports' Evan Washburn shortly before kickoff Sunday that Rodgers did everything he could to put himself in position to start after suffering the injury during the Week 11 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was the "prudent play" to start Mason Rudolph.

"He fought his tail off all week, but that's the prudent play for us to make as a collective," Tomlin said on NFL Today+. "He won't be playing this week. We'll let Mason start, and obviously, he's absorbed most of the reps this week."

Rudolph completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first start of the season. The Steelers out-gained the Bears 345 yards to 328, but 186 of Pittsburgh's total yards came on the ground.

When it comes to Rodgers' potential return to the lineup, the wrist issue is not so much about pain tolerance as it is the ability for the veteran signal-caller to protect himself. The Steelers, now at 6-5, blew a 3.5-game lead in the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens, who also sit at 6-5. Lamar Jackson and company host the Bengals on Thanksgiving night.