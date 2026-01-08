First-year Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been shy regarding his feelings about the New York Jets, the team that jettisoned him after just two seasons. Rodgers, who started his 21st season in the NFL by beating the Jets in their home stadium, took another shot at his former team on Thursday when asked about Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and how the two share a similar mindset. He was asked if that contributed to his decision to sign with Pittsburgh last offseason.

"I think the way that he creates the culture and allows guys to be themselves is an important part of team chemistry and being a healthy locker room," Rodgers said. "One thing I really love, and it's kind of the antithesis of where I was, is there's not really any leaks in the boat. Every year you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field, and to go through a season like this, and to be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little bulls--- out there has been really nice."

Rodgers obviously alluded to the Jets and the constant reports that surfaced during his time with the team. Seemingly every week, there was a new report regarding Rodgers that he would ultimately try to either correct or clarify during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

This season, Rodgers reached several notable milestones while helping the Steelers win their first division title in five years. Pittsburgh captured the AFC North in thrilling fashion thanks, in part, to a vintage performance from Rodgers, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass during the Steelers' Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite Tomlin's career accomplishments, the Steelers coach has received plenty of outside criticism for the lack of recent playoff success. After winning five of his first six playoff games, Tomlin is just 3-10 in the postseason ever since. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 AFC divisional round.

"Mike T has had an incredible career as a head coach," Rodgers said. "To go that long and never have a losing season is unbelievable.

"There's always going to be something. You know, when I was a young player, they said I couldn't be considered elite until I won a playoff game. And then after that, it was until you win a Super Bowl. And then, [it was], 'Oh, you haven't won MVP yet.' And whatever that might be for Mike T, he's had what, 19 straight non-losing seasons? So they got to find something to try and get after him."