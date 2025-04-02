Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is still recovering from some nasty April Fools' jokes, so today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.



1. Aaron Rodgers latest: Steelers a done deal?

Imagn Images

Another day, another chance to check in on where things stand with Aaron Rodgers, the most accomplished quarterback still on the market. And Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II offered something of a significant update while speaking at NFL owners meetings this week, saying all indications are that Rodgers is "headed in our direction" and could finalize a deal with Pittsburgh soon.

That said, Rooney didn't have a specific timeline for signing Rodgers, echoing coach Mike Tomlin's remarks from earlier in the week. He noted only that the Steelers won't wait for Rodgers' decision "forever," but plan to give him at least "a little while longer" to iron out his 2025 plans. In the meantime, Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger believes Rodgers is destined to end up in Pittsburgh, but opined the four-time NFL MVP has yet to put pen to paper because he's still "holding out" for the Minnesota Vikings.

2. Cowboys drama: Jerry Jones vs. Micah Parsons

When's the last time a high-profile contract negotiation occurred without reality-TV-level drama in Dallas? Star pass rusher Micah Parsons has reportedly discussed a long-term deal with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, even fielding an offer that would make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Yet Jones spiced things up Tuesday by arguing publicly that Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, is irrelevant and/or unnecessary to the negotiations. Parsons subsequently fired back, proclaiming he won't sign any deal without his agent's oversight, and, well ... this is just par for the course in Jerry's world.

3. Trapasso mock draft: Browns trade back in for QB

Imagn Images

Chris Trapasso dropped his latest mock draft Wednesday, and he's got Cleveland making some big moves -- that's moves, multiple -- in Round 1. With Cam Ward mocked to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall, Trapasso has the Browns passing on Shedeur Sanders for Colorado teammate Travis Hunter with the second overall selection, then jumping back into Day 1 via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for ... Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss quarterback. Check out Trapasso's full first-round projection right here.

4. Browns exploring potential Joe Flacco reunion

Speaking of Cleveland's hunt for quarterback help, team owner Jimmy Haslam revealed this week that Flacco, the 40-year-old journeyman who helped guide the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, is "in the conversation" as a potential 2025 acquisition. Haslam didn't guarantee a reunion but confirmed the club is still exploring a veteran addition, even after adding Kenny Pickett via trade. He also noted that, ideally, Cleveland will address the position in the draft, though the team "won't force" an early pick.

5. Top five first-round draft fits: Jeanty to the Raiders

Imagn Images

The CBS Sports research team recently combed through this year's top draft prospects to identify logical NFL fits, and their findings led to a splashy pairing with the potential to shake up the AFC West: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's Doug Clawson's breakdown:

The fit is obvious as Las Vegas ranked dead last in rushing last season after Josh Jacobs departed in free agency. Plus, Jeanty is coming off one of the best seasons by a running back in college football history and has the power (FBS-best 170 forced missed tackles and 1,970 rush yards after contact last season) to mimic some of what made the Pete Carroll-led Seahawks so successful from 2010-15 when they ranked second in the NFL in rushing with Marshawn Lynch.

6. Extra points: Campbell signs, White House visit

Hungry for a few more headlines? We've got you covered: