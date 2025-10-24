NFL fans live and die with their favorite team's quarterbacks, and the same is true for NFL bettors. No single player can move betting markets the way a quarterback can, and with Week 8 of the season underway, we've put together a three-leg NFL parlay at BetMGM featuring three quarterback player props. One of the three is a play on Aaron Rodgers, who gets to take on his former Green Bay Packers team in what's sure to be an explosive edition of Sunday Night Football. If you are interested in NFL betting and making parlays of your own, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide, which also shares advice on NFL player props.

NFL Week 8 quarterbacks parlay at BetMGM

Josh Allen Over 31.5 rushing yards (-115)

Dak Prescott Over 36.5 pass attempts (-105)

Aaron Rodgers Over 219.5 passing yards (-115)

Final odds: +582 (wager $100 to win $582) at BetMGM

Josh Allen Over 31.5 rushing yards

Allen is the reigning MVP for a reason. He can shred defenses with both his arm and his legs, and the latter has held true of late. The dynamic Bills signal-caller has hit the Over on his rushing prop in four of his last five games, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects him to do so again. It's projecting 43.8 yards for Allen against the Carolina Panthers.

Dak Prescott Over 36.5 pass attempts

Prescott is having an outstanding season, and with CeeDee Lamb back in the fold he has another huge reason to keep chucking the ball. The Broncos secondary is notoriously stingy, but Prescott will do his best to beat Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss -- even if that means peppering short passes to Jake Ferguson and his running backs. Prescott is averaging 40.1 attempts across the model's simulations.

Aaron Rodgers Over 219.5 passing yards

Though Rodgers lost the Unc Bowl to Joe Flacco and the Bengals, it wasn't for lack of trying. Rodgers' 249 passing yards in that game were his most of the season. The old man's still got it, and it feels like a given that Rodgers will put everything he has into beating his old Packers team on Sunday Night Football.

We can tell you that the model projects 257 yards for Rodgers, but really, what matters is that there may not be a more highly motivated player in uniform across the league this Sunday. Rodgers relishes the chance to prove doubters wrong. We'll lean into the spite angle and gladly back this Over.