Aaron Rodgers was less than 2 years old when the Jets officially retired Joe Namath's No. 12 jersey. Namath's number, the same Rodgers wore during his 18-year run in Green Bay, will remain on the shelf as Rodgers has decided to switch to the No. 8 for his time as Jets quarterback.

Rodgers, speaking during his introductory press conference with the Jets, said that his respect for Namath was the primary reason why he is changing uniform numbers. Namath, as Rodgers acknowledged on Wednesday, had previously given Rodgers his blessing to wear his old number for Gang Green.

"There are some iconic names that have played here, probably none more iconic than number 12," Rodgers said, via the team's website. "And I heard what he said about unretiring his number, but to me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn't even want to go down that path. And I'm excited about going back to my college number."

Namath, via a text message to the Jets' organization alluded to the No. 12 while responding to Rodgers officially becoming a part of the franchise.

"Like all Jets fans, I'm thrilled about having Aaron on our team! I sincerely appreciate his respect for the history of our organization and my contributions to it. Now let's end a TWELVE year drought to make the playoffs!!!"

In Green Bay, Rodgers was the third quarterback to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl win, following Bart Starr (Super Bowls I and II) and Brett Favre (XXXI). Namath remains the only quarterback to lead the Jets a title following New York's shocking win over the Colts in Super Bowl III.

For the first three quarters of the Jets' historic upset, Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards. He did not attempt a single pass during the fourth quarter, a fact Namath himself didn't know until decades later during an NFL Films special on the game.

"I wouldn't be surprised if was zero," Namath told the interviewer when asked how many fourth-quarter passes he attempted against Baltimore. "Was it really? That's the first time I've been told that. I promise."

With the Jets taking a 16-0 lead one minute into the fourth quarter, Namath was content to hand the ball off to Matt Snell (30 carries, 121 yards, one touchdown) and Emerson Boozer (19 yards on 10 carries) during the game's final stanza. Not only did his play-calling keep the Colts' defense on its heels, Namath further frustrated them by shortening his drop to offset Baltimore's ferocious pass rush. Namath also took advantage of the Colts' focus on stopping Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard. While Maynard did not catch a pass during Super Bowl III, George Sauer caught eight passes for 133 yards that included a 39-yard catch that set up the Jets' final score.

It's been 54 years since Namath and the Jets won Super Bowl III. Rodgers, when asked why he wanted to play for the Jets, said that he believes that New York has a roster that is capable of winning the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"You know, I'm an old guy," the 39-year-old Rodgers said. "I want to be a part of a team that can win it all, and I believe that this is the place where we can get that done."

He may be (in his words) old, but Rodgers is still one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks. The NFL's MVP during the 2020 and '21 seasons, Rodgers completed nearly 65% of his passes last season, one that was fraught with injuries to several of his offensive teammates. In New York, Rodgers will be reunited with former Packers teammate Allen Lazard. He will also get a chance to throw passes to Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Rodgers will also be aided by a defense that finished fourth in the NFL in points allowed last season. Gang Green's defense included Sauce Gardner, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"There's something special about playing in a city, for a team like this with a storied franchise," Rodgers said. "Obviously, going way, way back to Super Bowl III, to be a part of something special would definitely help you go down in the history of an organization. I already have 18 years in an incredibly iconic organization. And it'd be fun to be a part of the history of this one as well."