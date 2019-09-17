Aaron Rodgers laughs at Tom Brady's critics, doesn't see Pats' future Hall of Fame QB slowing down anytime soon

A lot of fans outside of New England are waiting for Tom Brady to finally give in to Father Time. Aaron Rodgers doesn't think they should hold their breath.

Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' future Hall of Fame quarterback, was asked about the 42-year-old Brady's longevity Tuesday during his appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz." Rodgers, who is in the midst of his 14th NFL season, was asked if he, like everyone else, is figuratively saying "What the heck?" with regard to the high level Brady continues to play at two games into his 20th season as the Patriots' signal caller.

"I do," said Rodgers, a two time league MVP. "I think I laugh with him a little bit when they replay some of the remarks, especially after that Chiefs game I think a lot of us remember from a few years ago when the Chiefs kinda blew them out on a Sunday or Monday night and everyone was [saying], 'This is it. Brady's done. The Pats are done.' You look at what they've done since then.

"That's the beauty at times in this sport and playing, for him, at obviously such a high level," Rodgers continued. "Sometimes, you're looking around and you're like, 'Man, maybe I need some inspiration this week.' And having something like that to go back to whenever you want.

"People are just waiting for him to regress and it's like, it's not happening. Not happening. But the first game he doesn't throw three touchdowns it's gonna be like, 'Welp, here it is. Here's the beginning.' And sure enough, there's a little more ammo for him to be like, 'What you say? Oh yeah? OK, cool. I'm going back to the Super Bowl.'"

The game Rodgers was referring to was New England's 41-14 loss to Kansas City in Week 4 of the 2014 season. In front of a prime time audience on Monday Night Football, Brady, 37 at the time, threw for just 159 yards with two interceptions while the Patriots' defense surrendered 443 total yards in a defeat that seemed to signify the end of an era.

New England, however, had other plans in mind. They lost just two more games the rest of the season while winning their first Super Bowl in a decade in a thrilling game against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots have since won two more Super Bowls and are now trying to join the early '70s Dolphins and early '90s Bills as the only teams in NFL history to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls.

Along with his year-round conditioning and TB12 diet, the way the Patriots have continued to surround Brady with talent -- on both sides of the ball -- has helped prolong his career. Along with having arguably the league's best receiving corps, Brady is also complemented by a defense that's scored more points (14) than they've allowed (3) through two games. The Patriots' roster did take a hit on Tuesday, however, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on IR. New England has now lost two offensive lineman this season, as center Davis Andrews was placed on IR before the start of the regular season. The 2-0 Patriots will look to overcome their recent loss when they host the 0-2 Jets this Sunday in Foxboro.

As Rodgers alluded to on Tuesday, Brady's desire to continue to prove people wrong is undoubtedly another reason why he continues to play at a high level. Despite his slew of achievements that includes three league MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVPs and six Super Bowl titles, Brady continues to carry the mindset of a third string quarterback fighting to stay above the competition. Needless to say, it's a mindset that has served him well.