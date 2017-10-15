Aaron Rodgers leaves game vs. Vikings after taking vicious hit in first quarter
Aaron Rodgers was taken to the Packers' locker room after injuring his right shoulder
Aaron Rodgers had to leave the game against the Vikings on Sunday after taking a vicious during the first quarter. The Packers have officially announced that Rodgers has a right shoulder injury and that his return to the game is questionable.
On a second-and-9 play, Rodgers got drilled by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr after throwing a short pass that was dropped by Packers tight end Martellus Bennett. Rodgers landed squarely on his right shoulder after taking the hit from Barr.
The Packers quarterback was clearly in pain after the play and even had trouble getting up, although he was able to get to the Packers' sideline on his own power.
Although it's not currently known how serious the shoulder injury is, it was serious enough that Rodgers had to be carted to the Packers' locker room for further examination.
For now, the Packers will turn to backup quarterback Brett Hundley, who has thrown exactly one pass so far this season.
