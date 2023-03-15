Aaron Rodgers' career with the Packers is a wrap, apparently. One thing that stood out about his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" today, besides his intention to play for the Jets, was his appreciation for his time in Green Bay.

"I love Green Bay. I love the people. I love so many people in that town. I'm not upset about it. I have love for every Packer fan and that organization,'' he said.

Rodgers said it was "all love" on his departure from Green Bay, even if he appeared upset the organization wanted to move on.

Before we turn the page on his Packers career, here's 12 facts you should know about No. 12's career with the team he wanted to retire with:

1. He led Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in the 2010 season. The 2010 Packers are one of two teams to win a Super Bowl as a six seed (2005 Steelers)

2. He also endured plenty of heartbreak. He lost five playoff starts on a deciding score on the final play, the most "walk-off" losses by any QB in playoff history (49ers twice, Cardinals twice, Seahawks).

3. Add up the heartbreak and some subpar defense and Rodgers has yet to make it back to the big game. He's made nine straight playoff appearances without reaching a Super Bowl, the longest streak by a QB in NFL history.

4. He still delivered his fair share of heartbreak. He's converted on 9 of 16 career game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter and overtime of his playoff career, the same exact conversion rate as Tom Brady (56%). The most magical perhaps, his sideline throw to Jared Cook against the Cowboys.

5. That's just the tip of the iceberg for Rodgers' magic acts. Hail Marys. Fake spikes. Back-shoulder throws. Free plays. You name it. He somehow pulled it out of his bag. He has 15 touchdown passes on free plays (defensive offside on play) since 2008, including playoffs. Nobody else has more than four.

6. He is debatably the most skilled QB of all time. The arm talent is undeniable. From 2008-22, he led all QBs in touchdown passes 20-plus yards downfield (129).

7. He knows a thing or two about entertainment, as Green Bay and the rest of the NFL world experienced again today. Packers fans won't soon forget viral quotes like "R.E.L.A.X." and "run the table." He had 15 touchdown passes and zero interceptions as the Packers won their final six games in 2016 to make the playoffs after a 4-6 start.

8. Don't forget "I still own you." Rodgers' 25-5 record against the Bears (including playoffs) is the third-best record by any QB vs. one team in NFL history behind Brady vs. the Bills (33-3) and Ben Roethlisberger vs. the Browns (25-3-1) (min. 25 starts).

Rodgers' last win against the Bears in Week 13 of 2022 allowed the Packers to surpass Chicago for the most wins by any franchise (787 at the time) in NFL history. Mic drop.

9. This whole saga started when the Packers traded up to draft Jordan Love 26th overall in 2020. All Rodgers did after was win back-to-back MVPs at age 37 and 38. Barry Bonds is the only older athlete to win consecutive MVPs in NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL/WNBA/MLS history.

10. Rodgers threw 251 touchdown passes at Lambeau Field, the third-most by a QB at one stadium behind Brady at Gillette Stadium (258) and Drew Brees at the Superdome (281). That's a lot of Lambeau leaps.

11. Rodgers presumably finishes his Packers career with 475 touchdown passes and 105 interceptions. He has the fifth-most passing touchdowns in NFL history. The four ahead of him (Brady, Peyton Manning, Brees and Brett Favre) all have at least twice as many career interceptions as Rodgers.

12. The only QB to play more seasons with one team in NFL history is Brady with the Patriots (20). Rodgers has spent 18 seasons with the Packers.