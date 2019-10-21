Aaron Rodgers makes case for MVP with perfect passer rating game, but can he keep it up?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers put up historic numbers on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. The 35-year-old went 25 of 31 for 429 yards, had five touchdowns in the air and one on the ground to earn the first perfect passer rating in Packers history.

Danny Kanell and Raja Bell sat down to discuss whether this game puts Rodgers back in the MVP candidate discussion.

"He's special," Kanell said on the latest episode of the "Kanell & Bell" podcast, summing up Rodgers' career thus far.

Before Sunday, many started looking at the former Super Bowl champion of late and wondering if he had lost his step. He has silenced the doubters, at least for now.

Kanell and Bell noted that many of the greatest athletes can find a way to pull out one amazing game, but that does not mean they will be able to make it a habit later in their career. Sunday's performance did remind the rest of the league that Rodgers has a lot left in the tank, though.

"The question is whether that can be the regular," Bell said, wondering if this was a fluke thing or if Roders has a legitimate chance to make an MVP or championship run.

While neither of them expect these numbers every week, Rodgers has to continue to make statements throughout the season.

The new weapons on offense and new head coach Matt LaFleur have definitely helped Rodgers get back to lighting up defenses. He has had a few weeks to adjust to what LaFleur's offense looks like and under former head coach Mike McCarthy the QB was not challenged as much as he has been this season.

Kanell described Rodgers as "freakishly talented" with a "high IQ" and thinks with this offense he is able to use those smarts and talents at a higher level than ever before. They both believe that adds up to a championship-caliber Packers team that can be dangerous if they keep all of this up.

"You gotta have someone who can deliver and that's what Aaron Rodgers does," Kanell said.