Cam Heyward is one of the leaders within the Pittsburgh Steelers' organization and as far as he sees it, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has done everything he can to fit in with his new surroundings. Rodgers signed a one-year deal with Steelers in June and has already hinted this is likely his final NFL season.

It would be easy for the four-time MVP to go about his business and play the position, but Rodgers has been engaged and willing according to Heyward.

"It just felt like he has bought in, and it worked out for the best," Heyward said this week on "The Rich Eisen Show". "I know sometimes we live in a society where we want things now. But patience has a way of paying off. And to now see he's a Pittsburgh Steelers and just him walking through the locker room asking questions how we do things, he's bought in and that's all I can ask for our quarterback.

"As a teammate, I'm excited to go work with him."

Heyward has been a focal point on Pittsburgh's defense since 2011 and is coming off his fourth first-team All-Pro nod after managing eight sacks last season. He's part of a unit that should be one of the league's best this fall, headlined by the recent acquisition of Jalen Ramsey and T.J. Watt, who remains in a contract dispute.

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with Jets with subpar results before coming to terms with the Steelers. Pittsburgh hopes Rodgers brings some momentum back to an offense that has failed to show in the postseason in recent years. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season, much of that do to struggling to find a difference-maker at the position since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement a few years ago.

Rodgers' exit from New York included a tenuous meeting that he said came as a surprise. Prior to free agency, Rodgers alleged that "20 seconds" into a sit-down with both Jets coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey, New York's brass questioned if he still desired to play.

"I (didn't) want any part of that. It was already a debacle," Rodgers told Pat McAfee this offseason.

Pittsburgh gives Rodgers a fresh start for a storied franchise anchored by veterans like Heyward and long-time coach Mike Tomlin. Heyward's complimentary assessment of Rodgers has been echoed throughout the building this summer. The quarterback recently hosted tight ends and wide receivers for a private workout in Malibu, California, a team-bonding effort of sorts.