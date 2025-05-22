It's been more than two months since the start of NFL free agency and Aaron Rodgers is still on the market. The four-time MVP did take a visit to Pittsburgh back in March, but as things currently stand, he still hasn't offered any clues about whether he's going to play football in 2025.

During an interview with Pat McAfee back in April, Rodgers did offer an explanation for why he still hasn't signed with anyone. The quarterback said that he hasn't really been focusing on football this offseason because he's been dealing with some "personal issues."

"I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff," Rodgers said, via NFL.com. "So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have since the beginning of January away from football. That's where I have been focusing most of my attention on."

Rodgers didn't specifically mention what his personal issues are, but during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast this week, the 41-year-old appeared to offer more details. During a conversation with Rogan about medicine, Rodgers mentioned that he's close with several people who have cancer.

"I figured it out during the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer," Rodgers said.

That would certainly be enough to take his focus away from football.

Although Rodgers hasn't signed with the Steelers yet, there does seem to be a sense that it will eventually happen. Ian O'Connor, who recently wrote a biography about Rodgers, believes that the quarterback will sign with Pittsburgh in time to join the team at its mandatory minicamp, which kicks off on June 10.

"I do think there will be a happy ending, at least for him, and we will find out for the Steelers and their fan base," O'Connor said recently on The PM Team with Poni & Mueller. "If I had $100 to put down, my feeling is he will be in uniform June 10th for the start of the mandatory minicamp."

O'Connor said that he believes that Rodgers' personal issues will be at a point where he'll finally be comfortable enough to return to the field. During the interview with McAfee, Rodgers made it clear that he would be staying away from football until everything in his personal life was resolved.

"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing," Rodgers said. "Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life. And that's what I've told the coaches. There's still conversations that are being had. It's all been very honest lines of communication."

If Rodgers doesn't sign before the start of mandatory minicamp, the Steelers will likely do their best to try and convince him to sign before the start of training camp. The good news is that they'll have plenty of time to do that: Following minicamp, the Steelers will have roughly six weeks off before the start of training camp in late July.